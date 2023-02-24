Swedish Telecom Equipment Maker Ericsson To Cut 8,500 Jobs Worldwide

It is done in a bid to render the company "more efficient".

Swedish telecom equipment maker Ericsson said Friday it would cut 8,500 jobs worldwide as part of a cost-cutting programme.

Most of the layoffs would be implemented in the first half of 2023 and the rest in 2024, in a bid to render the company "more efficient", spokeswoman Jenny Hedelin told AFP following the announcement of an $860 million cost saving plan at the end of 2022.

