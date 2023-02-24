Swedish Telecom Equipment Maker Ericsson To Cut 8,500 Jobs Worldwide

Most of the layoffs would be implemented in the first half of 2023 and the rest in 2024.

It is done in a bid to render the company "more efficient".

Stockholm:

Swedish telecom equipment maker Ericsson said Friday it would cut 8,500 jobs worldwide as part of a cost-cutting programme.

Most of the layoffs would be implemented in the first half of 2023 and the rest in 2024, in a bid to render the company "more efficient", spokeswoman Jenny Hedelin told AFP following the announcement of an $860 million cost saving plan at the end of 2022.

