Sweden Not Involved In Terror Funding Activities: PM Andersson

Sweden PM Magdalena Andersson rejects Turkish Claims of terror funding. (File)

Sweden is not funding or arming terrorist organisations, Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said Wednesday, refuting Turkish claims and opposition to its NATO bid over its support for Kurdish groups.

"We are not sending money to terrorist organisations, of course, nor any weapons," Andersson told a Stockholm press conference, as Finnish and Swedish delegations began discussions with Ankara on Wednesday.

