"Horrible Scene": Suspected Gang's Wild Bash Leaves Airbnb In Ruins

A homeowner in a Colorado mountain town found her Airbnb rental in ruins after a chaotic party allegedly hosted by members of the Tren de Aragua gang. Karen Martiz, the owner of the property in Evergreen — around 48 km west of Denver — reported damages amounting to $16,000 (around Rs 13.45 lakh).



In the aftermath of the wild bash, Ms Martiz found a scene of utter disarray, with cigarette butts scattered about, chewing gum smeared across carpets, walls and ceilings, and hundreds of empty alcohol bottles alongside drug paraphernalia.



Ms Martiz is convinced the mess was the result of the Venezuelan prison gang's activities. The local law enforcement agency, the Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office, supports this claim, saying they suspected members of Tren de Aragua were part of the large group of 80 to 100 individuals who partied at the Airbnb.



“I have put all my energy and love into this property to make it beautiful for my guests. It's a beautiful place. Everybody loved it. We have been hosting for two years and this was the first time that I showed up here and my house was completely destroyed. I couldn't believe it,” Ms Martiz told Fox News.



Martiz described entering her home after the guests' departure as a “horrible scene,” expressing disbelief over the level of destruction. “When I walked into my house, I couldn't believe I was actually living this. Because until you live it, you are like, ‘Is this even something that could happen to people?'” she said.



The Tren de Aragua gang's activities have been reported across states, including Aurora, Colorado, where they have taken control of multiple apartment complexes and committed violent crimes, according to the New York Post.



“It's very real, and this group of people (Tren de Aragua) are doing it to people like me,” Ms Martiz said.



The New York Post has, in the past, reported on the Tren de Aragua gang's infiltration into the Denver suburb, detailing how the gang took over multiple neglected apartment complexes, with their regional leader, known as ‘Cookie,' implicated in violent crimes.



The problem garnered national attention, notably from former President Donald Trump, who visited Aurora earlier in October for a rally. He announced his intention to invoke a 226-year-old law aimed at dismantling Tren de Aragua and deporting its members.



Trump told supporters at the rally, “I will rescue Aurora and every town that has been invaded and conquered,” emphasising his administration's commitment to either imprisoning or expelling these “vicious and bloodthirsty criminals.”



Ms Martiz agrees with Trump's assessment of the gang's menace to society. “Absolutely no exaggeration at all,” she said, adding, “These people are not here to do good. They have nothing to lose. They don't care. They're just coming in, destroying properties, people's lives like nothing.”