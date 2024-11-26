Supporters Of Arrested Hindu Priest Thrashed Outside Bangladesh Court

Clashes erupted between police and supporters of arrested Hindu priest Chinmoy Krishna Das outside a court in Bangladesh's Chattogramon on Tuesday. Hundreds of protestors, largely believed to be from the Hindu community, had gathered outside the court premises to protest against the arrest of the former ISKCON leader in a sedition case.

The unrest began around noon after the court denied bail to the Hindu priest who is also the spokesperson for the Bangladesh Sanatan Jagaran Mancha.

As per Bangladeshi media, the agitators obstructed the prison van carrying the priest. After nearly three hours of deadlock, violence broke out outside the court premises, with police lobbing teargas shells, firing sound grenades, and charging batons at the protesters.

One person is feared dead in the violence, however, an official confirmation is yet to come.

Chandan Kumar Dhar, also known as Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, was arrested at a Dhaka airport on Monday afternoon in connection with a sedition case filed in Chattogram.The case against the Hindu priest and 18 others was filed by a local Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leader, who was later expelled from the party.

The priest was produced before the Chattogram Sixth Metropolitan Magistrate's Court earlier in the day, which denied him bail and fixed Wednesday morning for his bail hearing again.

Chinmoy Krishna Das's arrest came amid tensions over minority rights in the South Asian country that has seen widespread political violence since former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's ouster.

Hindus comprise approximately 8 per cent of Bangladesh's 170 million people. Since the ouster of former PM Sheikh Hasina, the new military-backed interim government led by Mohammed Yunus has faced criticism for failing to curb a spike in violence against minorities.

Earlier, India also condemned the arrest of the Hindu priest. In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) urged the Bangladeshi authorities to ensure the safety and security of Hindus and all other minorities.