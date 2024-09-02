Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore Report Strange Noises From Boeing Starliner Spacecraft

In a recorded conversation, Wilmore noted the noise sounded almost like a sonar ping.

NASA astronauts on board the International Space Station (ISS) have reported strange, unexplained noises coming from the Boeing Starliner spacecraft. This unexpected incident comes just days before Starliner's scheduled undocking and return to Earth without a crew on September 6.



Astronaut Butch Wilmore, currently stranded on the ISS alongside Sunita Williams, contacted NASA's Mission Control in Houston to report the unusual sounds. In a recorded conversation, Wilmore noted the noise sounded almost like a sonar ping.



NASA's Mission Control confirmed the noise as a "pulsing" sound but has yet to determine its origin. The sound has been a source of concern and speculation among both the crew and NASA engineers.



Experts propose mundane possibilities, such as electromagnetic interference or audio system feedback.

Chris Hadfield, astronaut and former commander of the ISS, said, “There are several noises I'd prefer not to hear inside my spaceship, including this one that Boeing Starliner is now making.”

“You saying this hits a lot differently than nearly anyone else saying this,” a user commented.

Another asked if it was “some sort of pressure or temperature change.”

Meanwhile, someone speculated, “This sounds like a feedback loop between a ground station and the spacecraft that is being modulated by an AGC (automatic gain control) circuit. The approximately one second cycle time would be a combination of transmission distance, buffering and the cycling of the AGC circuit.”

The Starliner mission, initially planned for an eight-day duration, has faced numerous delays and technical challenges. Wilmore and Williams have been aboard the ISS for nearly three months due to issues, including thruster failures and helium leaks.



With the Starliner now set for an unmanned return, NASA has decided to bring Wilmore and Williams back to Earth in February 2025 aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule.