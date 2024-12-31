"Stakes Are High For 2025": Google CEO Sundar Pichai's Warning To Employees

Google CEO Sundar Pichai has said that 2025 will be a defining year for the company with the rapid evolution of artificial intelligence (AI). In a strategy meeting held in California, he urged staff to "internalise the urgency of this moment" and to "move faster as a company."

"The stakes are high," Mr Pichai said during the meeting, reported CNBC. "These are disruptive moments. In 2025, we need to be relentlessly focused on unlocking the benefits of this technology and solving real user problems."

One of Google's primary focuses for the upcoming year is its ambitious push into AI through the Gemini app. The app, which provides users with a range of tools, is seen as central to Google's strategy to maintain its edge in a growing field of generative AI.

Mr Pichai acknowledged the growing momentum around Gemini, particularly in recent months, but he also said that there was a need for continued effort to position the app as a leader in the industry.

"With the Gemini app, there is strong momentum, particularly over the last few months. But we have some work to do in 2025 to close the gap and establish a leadership position there as well," he said.

Scaling Gemini to reach a broader consumer base will be one of Google's top priorities for 2025. Mr Pichai outlined ambitious goals for the app, targeting 500 million users in the same league as other flagship Google products. "Scaling Gemini on the consumer side will be our biggest focus next year," he concluded.

The December 18 meeting took place as Google is under intense scrutiny, especially after a series of legal challenges.

In August, a federal judge ruled that the US-based tech giant illegally maintains a monopoly in the search market, while other ongoing investigations threaten to reshape the company's operations. Despite these hurdles, Mr Pichai was clear that the company must remain focused: "It's not lost on me that we are facing scrutiny across the world. It comes with our size and success. It's part of a broader trend where tech is now impacting society at scale. So more than ever, through this moment, we have to make sure we don't get distracted."

Scaling Gemini to a consumer base of 500 million users is one of Google's most ambitious goals, Mr Pichai said. Despite facing increasing competition, he noted that being "first" is not always necessary for success. "In history, you don't always need to be first but you have to execute well and really be the best in class as a product," he said. "I think that's what 2025 is all about."

The meeting also saw demonstrations of upcoming AI tools, including the Jules coding assistant and an AI-powered notetaking product, NotebookLM.