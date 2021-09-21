'Wake-Up Call': Germany Joins Chorus Supporting France On Submarine Row

French minister for European affairs Clement Beaune speaks German Minister Michael Roth.

The US and Australian decision to strip France of a submarine supply contract was a stark reminder the EU must bolster its own capacity to act independently of its allies, Germany's Europe minister said Tuesday.

"It is once again a wake-up call for all of us in the European Union to ask ourselves how we can strengthen our sovereignty, how we can present a united front even on issues relevant to foreign and security policy," Michael Roth said, arriving at ministerial talks in Brussels.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)