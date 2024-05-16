These Are 10 Most Common 4-Digit PINs. Change Yours Now If It's On The List

With a 33% year-on-year increase in cyber attacks in the first quarter of 2024, India has been one of the most targeted nations in the world, a Check Point Software Technologies Ltd report said. Cybercriminals target people, businesses, and governments by finding weaknesses in computer systems and networks. They use various methods like phishing scams and ransomware to steal sensitive information.

But what contributes to such a humongous rise in cyber attacks?

A weak PIN is the easiest way for attackers to breach any system. A weak PIN could be something obvious such as "1234" or " 0000," or something easily guessable based on personal information, like your birth date or phone number.

What are the most common 4-digit PINs?

And now, a recent cybersecurity study by Information is Beautiful shows that many tend to use simple patterns in their security codes. Of the 3.4 million PINs examined, the most common patterns are –

1234

1111

0000

1212

7777

1004

2000

4444

2222

6969

Choosing a simple or easily guessable PIN can make you an easy target for cybercriminals. It is important to prioritise security when selecting a PIN to protect your accounts and devices. A strong, unique PIN can significantly reduce the risk of unauthorised access to your sensitive information.

ESET cybersecurity expert, Jake Moore, advised against using simple passcodes, which can make people vulnerable to cyberattacks, reported Daily Mail. According to Mr Moore, many people underestimate the risk “until they are compromised.”

Skilled hackers can potentially crack a significant portion of passcode guesses within a limited number of attempts. The global cybersecurity advisor strongly recommends avoiding using birth years, personal information, or repeated passwords for personal accounts including social media. Using easy-to-guess PINs "enables attackers to target people more easily,” he said.

Here are some of the least common 4-digit PINs

8557

8438

9539

7063

6827

0859

6793

0738

6835

8093

Despite precautions, passcodes can still be hacked. Therefore, Mr Moore suggests using password managers for added security. These tools can safeguard personal information and “can help generate completely random codes so you don't rely on your birthday or anniversary”, Mr Moore said.