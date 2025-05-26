Student Seeks Menstrual Leave, Chinese University Asks For Proof

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A woman at a Chinese university sought menstrual leave but was asked to strip for verification. The Gengdan Institute faced backlash, claiming it was a policy to prevent abuse.

A woman, seeking menstrual leave at a Chinese university, was asked to pull down her pants and verify she was indeed on her period.

The Gengdan Institute of Beijing University of Technology has come under massive criticism after the woman, who complained of menstruation discomfort and sought sick leave, was forced to "prove her condition."

In a video posted online on May 15, the student claimed the campus clinic required her to strip to confirm she was having her period, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported.

In the video, the woman asked a staff member if these examinations were performed on all female students experiencing menstrual pain.

The employee reportedly claimed it was a school policy, but she did not offer any written proof to back her statement. "It is not my personal rule, it is a regulation," the female staff responded.

Before sending the student to a hospital for verification, the staff said she couldn't issue the leave letter without it.

Later, the student shared another video on social media, claiming to have visited a hospital and successfully obtained the necessary paperwork.

"I just want a fair and considerate policy on how women can ask for leave when they are having periods," she said.

In a statement released on May 16, the institution claimed the medical procedures followed the rules and denied any wrongdoing. The school maintained the right to file a lawsuit, claiming that the video had been distorted to misrepresent the facts.

"They asked about the student's physical health and then proceeded with further diagnosis after getting her consent. No instruments or physical examinations were used," the statement read.

According to the statement, the staff did not perform any manual or instrument-based examinations; instead, they only asked about the student's condition and began treatment after obtaining her consent.

According to a relevant employee, whose name was Xu, the rule was primarily meant to "prevent the abuse of sick leave."

Xu claimed that stricter rules were put in place after it was discovered that several students were fabricating menstrual problems to obtain frequent leave.

According to reports, the incident sparked an outcry, and the university is now examining its protocols to avoid future conflicts of this nature.