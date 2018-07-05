Lawyer Michael Avenatti Says He Could Run Against Trump in 2020

Michael Avenatti shot to fame for representing former porn star Stormy Daniels.

Former porn star Stormy Daniels' lawyer Michael Avenatti announced that he would run for President in 2020 if United States President Donald Trump runs for re-election. Mr Avenatti took to his Twitter handle on Wednesday saying, "only a street fighter has a chance at displacing the 'King.'"

When asked about announcing his candidacy for 2020, Mr Avenatti said, "IF (big) he seeks re-election, I will run, but only if I think that there is no other candidate in the race that has a REAL chance at beating him. We can't relive 2016. I love this country, our values and our people too much to sit by while they are destroyed. #FightClub #Basta."

He also stated in a separate tweet, "To those that claim that only a traditional politician with "experience" can beat Trump, go back & look at the results from 2016. He beat all 15 of those candidates that he faced (crushed many). If we go down the same path and are not smart, don't be surprised with the result."

Mr Avenatti's law firm was hit with a 10 million dollars judgment by a US bankruptcy court judge. The claim against Mr Avenatti's old firm was brought by Jason Frank, who argues he was owed millions of dollars in profits and fees for his work. Mr Avenatti had been making headlines earlier this year for representing Stephanie Clifford, better known as Stormy Daniels, against Trump for the 130,000 dollars hush agreement between the two, arguing that it was invalid.