'Stop, Do Not Riot': Grandmother Of French Teen Whose Killing Sparked Protests

The grandmother of Nahel M, the French teenager whose fatal shooting by police sparked five nights of unrest, issued a plea Sunday for calm telling people to "stop and do not riot".

"I tell the people who are rioting this: Do not smash windows, attack schools or buses. Stop! It's the mums who are taking the bus, it's the mums who walk outside," the grandmother, Nadia, told BFM television.

