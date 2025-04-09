Stop "Blackmail" Against Panama: China To US

China on Tuesday refuted US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's claim that Beijing interferes in the operations of the Panama Canal.

As Hegseth visited the Central American country amid acute tension over the waterway, the Chinese Embassy released a statement urging the United States to halt what the embassy called "blackmail" and "plundering" of Panama.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)