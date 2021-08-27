Still 5,400 People Inside Kabul Airport Awaiting Evacuation: US

US has set a deadline of August 31 to complete the evacuation. (File)

The Pentagon said Friday 5,400 people are inside Kabul airport awaiting evacuation from Afghanistan, one day after a deadly attack on the operation by the Islamic State group.

General Hank Taylor said that in the 24 hours to 3:00 am Washington time, 12,500 more people had been evacuated in 89 US and coalition flights.

The United States, which has set a deadline of August 31 to complete the evacuation, will be able to airlift people out "until the last moment," Taylor told reporters.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)