"Stick To The Catholic Church, Fix That": Trump's Border Czar Homan, To Pope

The war of words between US Border Czar Tom Homan and Pope Francis has escalated, with Homan firing back at the Vatican's leader over his criticism of President Donald Trump's deportation policies. In a televised interview, Homan accused Pope Francis of hypocrisy, pointing to the Vatican's own robust security measures, including a wall around the Vatican.



"They have a wall around the Vatican," Homan said. "If you illegally enter the Vatican, the crime is serious. You'll be charged with a serious crime and jailed. So he can protect the Vatican where he lives. He can build a wall where he lives, but the American people are not allowed that."

Homan also called on Pope Francis to focus on addressing issues within the Catholic Church, saying "The Pope ought to stick to the Catholic Church and fix that. That's a mess."

Pope Francis has been a vocal advocate for migrant rights, criticising restrictive immigration policies. Nearly a decade after calling Trump "not Christian" for his plans to build a US-Mexico border wall, the pontiff reiterated his stance during an appearance on the Italian talk show Che Tempo Che Fa.

"If true, this will be a disgrace," Francis said of Trump's deportation pledges. "It makes the poor wretches who have nothing pay the bill. This won't do! This is not the way to solve things. That's not how things are resolved."

The Pope's comments came as the Trump administration has intensified deportation operations, with immigration and customs enforcement (ICE) arresting 538 people on Thursday and 593 on Friday, some of whom were flown out of the country on military planes. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt touted the efforts as part of the administration's "largest deportation operation in history," aligning with Trump's campaign promises to crack down on illegal immigration.

The exchange between Homan and Pope Francis highlights the deep divisions over immigration policy in the United States. As the Trump administration continues to enforce stricter immigration rules, critics argue that the policies are inhumane and go against American values. Supporters, on the other hand, argue that the policies are necessary to maintain national security and enforce the rule of law.

