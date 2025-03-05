Stick In Hand, "No Mandate" Charge: US Senator Kicked Out Of Trump Address

Donald Trump's first Congress address during his second term as US President saw regular bouts of Republican applause being met by strong messaging from the Democrat benches. As Trump delivered strong messages on tariffs, gender, farmers and citizenship, Democrat Congressman from Texas Al Green was escorted out of the House for shouting during the President's speech.

As most Democrats assumed an icy silence, Green shouted "You don't have mandate", referring to cuts in Medicaid, a major source of funding in the US healthcare system. As he waved his cane and delivered the heated statement, House speaker Mike Johnson said that members are engaging in "willful and concerted breach of decorum".

"Mr. Green take your seat," Johnson said. "Take your seat, sir."

"He has no mandate," Green said, referring to Trump.

The Sergeant at Arms then removed Green from the House. Green then walked out as Republicans sang "Na-na-na-na, hey, hey, hey, goodbye."

Later, Florida Representative Maxwell Frost and Texas Representative Jasmine Crockett walked out, even as around 10 Democrats took off their jackets to reveal phrases protesting Trump's remarks on their backs. "RESIST," Crockett's shirt read. The statement on Frost's shirt declared, "NO MORE KINGS."

The protests, though, began even before Trump reached the dais. As he entered the house, New Mexico Representative Melanie Stansbury held a sign that read "This is NOT normal'. Later, Republican Lance Gooden from Texas snatched the sign and flung it in the air.

Seen among the Democrats were also signs that read "That is a lie", "Save Medicaid", "(Elon) Musk Steals" and "Protect Veterans". The signs reflected anger over Musk-led Department of Government Agency-led actions to implement massive spending cuts and freezes, including laying off thousands of federal workers.

Some Democratic lawmakers symbolised protest with a collective fashion choice: pink clothing. Scores of female lawmakers, including Nancy Pelosi, donned outfits in that hue for the President's speech, creating a show of unity and solidarity in a room otherwise dominated by blue and gray suits. The color choice was different but the aim was similar to Trump's 2019 State of the Union address, when Democratic women wore white to celebrate 100 years of women having the right to vote, projecting a picture of calm displeasure during the president's remarks.