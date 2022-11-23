Steve Jobs Was Once Asked For His Autograph, His Reply

The letter was auctioned for $479,939

In 1983, a US man wrote to Steve Jobs and requested for an autograph. The Apple founder typed a letter and said that he does not sign autographs. However, he signed his name in the perfectly legible lower-case script: "steve jobs."

The letter has resurfaced on the internet. A Twitter user posted the letter with the caption, "In 1983, Steve Jobs typed this reply to a letter asking for his autograph."

Check out the letter here:

In 1983, Steve Jobs typed this reply to a letter asking for his autograph. pic.twitter.com/x4n9yX9PbP — STEM (@stem_feed) November 22, 2022

The letter was written on May 11, 1983, and is addressed to LN Varon from Imperial Beach, California. Steve Jobs wrote, "I'm honoured that you'd write, but I'm afraid I don't sign autographs."

Apple founder routinely declined most requests- whether in person or through the mail, but his cheeky response to this request is winning hearts on social media.

He was otherwise a reluctant autograph giver.

The letter was auctioned for $479,939 (Rs 3,92,30,789) in August 2021.

A social media user wrote, "It was very nice of him to reply. Something a lot of people lack and don't do? At the same time, it's important to define who you are and what your character is!"

Another user wrote, "An autograph on a personalised letter, much nicer."

"I like the humour in his letter. It has his signature on it. Sweet," the third user commented.

Steve Jobs died of pancreatic cancer in 2011. He shaped contemporary consumer technology. Steve Jobs battled cancer and other health issues for several years and had a rare form of pancreatic cancer.

He helped change computers from a geeky hobbyist's obsession to a necessity of modern life at work and home, and in the process, he upended not just personal technology but the cellphone and music industries.