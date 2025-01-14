Elon Musk Should "Go Back To South Africa": Former Trump Strategist

Steve Bannon, the former chief strategist of President-elect Donald Trump, has launched a scathing attack on billionaire-entrepreneur Elon Musk, suggesting he "go back to South Africa."

In a recent interview with the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera, Bannon expressed his disapproval of Musk's involvement in US politics. According to a Washington Post translation of the interview, Bannon said, "Why do we have South Africans, the most racist people on earth, White South Africans ... making any comments at all on what goes on in the United States?"

Bannon's remarks underline the Trump circle's growing unease with the extent of influence Musk could wield during his second term in office.

The Tesla CEO has emerged as a prominent supporter of Trump's political ambitions and contributed over $277 million to Republican campaigns during the 2024 elections.

At the heart of the conflict is Musk's appointment to co-lead the newly proposed Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), alongside entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy. Although DOGE is tasked with streamlining government operations, its lack of formal authority raises questions.

Bannon, a vocal critic of immigration and globalist policies, sees Musk's advocacy for skilled-worker visas as a direct threat to his nationalist vision. He has accused the entrepreneur of promoting a form of "techno-feudalism on a global scale" that prioritises Silicon Valley interests over American workers.

The tension over immigration policy erupted in December 2024 when far-right activists clashed with tech leaders over visa programmes that allow foreign professionals to work in the US. Bannon and his allies criticised these initiatives as harmful to American jobs, while Musk defended them as essential for maintaining the country's technological edge.

On Christmas Day, Musk reiterated his stance on X (formerly Twitter), saying, "The number of people who are super talented engineers AND super motivated in the USA is far too low. If you want your TEAM to win the championship, you need to recruit top talent wherever they may be."

No, we need more like double that number yesterday!



The number of people who are super talented engineers AND super motivated in the USA is far too low.



Think of this like a pro sports team: if you want your TEAM to win the championship, you need to recruit top talent wherever… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 25, 2024

Bannon also criticised Musk's access to the White House, calling for his privileges to be revoked. The Wall Street Journal reported in December 2024 that Musk currently holds a top-secret security clearance, despite concerns over his international ties leading to questions about his access to sensitive information.

Bannon, who played a key role in Trump's first presidential campaign and briefly served as a senior counsellor before resigning, told the Italian newspaper that he would "do anything" to keep Musk out of the White House.

Despite serving a prison sentence for contempt of Congress, Bannon remains a significant figure in right-wing media through his popular podcast and frequent appearances at Trump-related events.