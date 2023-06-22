Stepson Of Billionaire On Missing Titanic Sub Shocks With Tweet On OnlyFans Model's Post

The billionaire's stepson had earlier defended his decision to attend a concert.

The stepson of the billionaire missing billionaire Hamish Harding, who is on board a missing vessel which had been exploring the Titanic wreckage, went online to flirt with an OnlyFans model. According to New York Post, Brian Szasz responded to a post of OnlyFans girl Brea with the caption "can I sit on you" on Wednesday as rescuers raced to find the submersible Titan. Latest reports say only six hours on oxygen is left in the vessel that went off radar less than two hours after diving with a five-member crew to see the wreckage of Titanic.

Mr Szasz post came just minutes after he asked followers to "please keep my family in your prayers". It has now been deleted.

The OnlyFans model posted some shocking tweets after she got to know about what happened in the past few hours.

"I'm literally just waking up what is going on," she said in one of the tweets. "Like no way," she said in another, reacting to the news of what Ms Szasz wrote in response to her tweet.

omg im literally just waking up what is going on — brea (@Perfexiaa) June 21, 2023

Mr Harding's stepson was earlier was criticised by rapper Cardi B for attending a Blink 182 concert after the sub had gone missing. He, however, defended his decision hitting back at critics explaining it was his way of "coping with the news".

"Yes I went to @blink-182 last night," Mr Szasz, an audio engineer based in San Diego, wrote on his Instagram Stories June 20 alongside a photo of him at the venue. "What am I supposed to do sit at home and watch the news? Not sorry this band has helped me through hard times since 1998."

The facts the media does not cover about @audioguy182 going to a Blink-182 concert pic.twitter.com/ccdwhbPDfa — ramZ (@rampsee) June 22, 2023

The 37-year-old shared the news of his outing on Facebook a day earlier, with screenshots going viral. He wrote, "It might be distasteful being here but my family would want me to be at the blink-182 show as it's my favorite band and music helps me in difficult times!"

Mr Szasz later deleted the post. He has so far not addressed his posts concerning online models.

A massive search operation has been launched to trace the missing submersible that includes US Coast Guard ships, Canadian military planes, French vessels, and teleguided robots.

The crew of the Titan is believed to have limited rations on board.

Apart from Mr Harding, Pakistani tycoon Shahzada Dawood and his son are also on board.