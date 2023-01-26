'Stay In Shelters!': Explosion, Blackouts In Ukraine After Russian Strikes

Authorities in Ukraine said that two energy facilities were hit by Russian missiles. (File)

The mayor of Ukraine's capital Kyiv said one person had been killed and two more were wounded on Thursday after Russia launched more than a dozen missiles in its latest large-scale aerial offensive.

Ukraine enforced emergency power cuts in Kyiv and several other regions to relieve pressure on the electricity grid following Russian strikes, an operator said.

"As a result of a rocket hitting a non-residential building in the Golosiivsky district, there is information that one person is dead and two wounded," Kyiv's mayor Vitali Klitschko said in a statement on social media. The Kyiv city military administration said the death was due to parts of a missile falling.

"The enemy launched more than 15 cruise missiles in the direction of Kyiv. Thanks to the excellent work of air defence, all air targets were shot down," said Sergiy Popko, the head of Kyiv's military administration, while mayor Vitali Klitschko said: "Explosion in Kyiv! Stay in shelters!"

Authorities in Ukraine's southern region of Odessa said that two energy facilities were hit by Russian missiles. "Due to the threat of a missile attack in Kyiv and the regions of Kyiv, Odessa and Dnipropetrovsk emergency blackouts have been introduced," said DTEK, Ukraine's largest private power producer.

"There is already information about damage done to two critical energy infrastructure facilities in Odessa. There are no injured. Air Defence Forces are working over the Odessa region," the head of the region's military administration, Yuriy Kruk, said on social media.

