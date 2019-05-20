Starbucks Opens 'Silent Cafe' In China's Guangzhou

Fourteen of the 30 staff at the outlet are hearing impaired.

Leading coffee chain Starbucks has opened a "silent cafe" in the Chinese city of Guangzhou, where about half of the staff are hearing impaired, as part of an initiative to support the employment of disabled people.

"This might be the quietest Starbucks of over 3,800 shops on the Chinese mainland," Xinhua news agency quoted Leo Tsoi, chief operating officer of Starbucks China, as saying.

Fourteen of the 30 staff at the outlet, located in Yuexiu district and officially opened over the weekend, are hearing impaired.

The shop has a specially-designed ordering system that allows people to place orders without saying a word.

For example, all the drinks and food are numbered to facilitate the ordering, and customers can also choose to write down their specific needs.

"We cannot hear you but would like to share a tasty coffee with you," said Chen Siting, who works at the store. "I believe more people like me could find a career they are passionate about in the future."

Zhu Jieying, Starbucks' first coffee master with hearing loss in China, is among three of the hearing-impaired managers at the store.

Having worked for Starbucks for seven years, Zhu hopes the store could be a platform for people with disabilities to show themselves and explore more possibilities in their life.

