Stabbing Attack At Melbourne Shopping Centre, In Australia, Leaves 3 Injured

A man has been arrested after he allegedly stabbed multiple people at a shopping centre in Melbourne on Tuesday.

Police in the state of Victoria said in a statement that emergency services were called to the Fountain Gate shopping centre in Melbourne's southeast at about 2:25 pm local time on Tuesday following reports that three people were attacked at a bus stop.

The three victims, two men and a woman were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Xinhua news agency reported.

Local media reported that they were slashed with a box cutter.

Police said that the alleged perpetrator, a 30-year-old local man, fled the scene but was later arrested inside the shopping centre.

One witness posted on social media that there was a major police presence at the centre in response to the incident and that the arrested man had blood on his face.

