Stabbing Attack At Melbourne Shopping Centre, In Australia, Leaves 3 Injured

Police said that the alleged perpetrator, a 30-year-old local man, fled the scene but was later arrested inside the shopping centre.

Stabbing Attack At Melbourne Shopping Centre, In Australia, Leaves 3 Injured
The three victims, two men and a woman, were taken to a nearby hospital. (Representational)
Sydney:

A man has been arrested after he allegedly stabbed multiple people at a shopping centre in Melbourne on Tuesday.

Police in the state of Victoria said in a statement that emergency services were called to the Fountain Gate shopping centre in Melbourne's southeast at about 2:25 pm local time on Tuesday following reports that three people were attacked at a bus stop.

The three victims, two men and a woman were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Xinhua news agency reported.

Local media reported that they were slashed with a box cutter.

Police said that the alleged perpetrator, a 30-year-old local man, fled the scene but was later arrested inside the shopping centre.

One witness posted on social media that there was a major police presence at the centre in response to the incident and that the arrested man had blood on his face.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

