Sri Lankan Speaker Defies President, Calls Parliament Meeting Next Week

President Maithripala Sirisena's party says the assembly must remain shut till November 16. (File)

Sri Lanka's parliament speaker on Friday defied a suspension order by the country's president and called a meeting of lawmakers next week to discuss a worsening constitutional crisis.

"The Speaker met a majority of MPs at a committee room and promised he will open parliament on November 7," Speaker Karu Jayasuriya's spokesman told AFP.

President Maithripala Sirisena's party has said the 225-member assembly must remain shut until November 16 amid turmoil over his sacking of Ranil Wickremesinghe as prime minister.

Sirisena wants former strongman leader Mahinda Rajapakse to run the government but Wickremesinghe has refused to accept his dismissal and demanded a meeting of parliament to prove he has majority backing.