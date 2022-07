Sri Lanka Prime Minister said "we can't allow fascists to take over". (File)

Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe instructed the military and police "to do what is necessary to restore order", he said in a televised statement Wednesday after protesters attacked his office.

The demonstrators "want to stop me from discharging my responsibilities as acting president", he added. "We can't allow fascists to take over."

