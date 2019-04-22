We Tried To Address Issues Within Community: Sri Lanka Muslim Minister

The government on Monday blamed the National Thowheed Jamath for the serial attacks

A leading Sri Lankan Muslim political leader today called for introspection within the community after a local Muslim group was blamed for the suicide bombings that killed 290 people on Easter on Sunday.

Rauff Hakeem, a minister and a leader of the Sri Lanka Muslim Congress, said that being a Muslim Minister in the Cabinet he believed that the Muslim community and its leaders should introspect.

"We are ashamed and outraged. We have tried to address issues within the community," media reports quoted him as saying.

The government on Monday blamed the National Thowheed Jamath (NJT) for the serial attacks targeting three luxury hotels and three churches besides two other locations.

