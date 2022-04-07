Sri Lanka Crisis Live Updates: Lankan President Refuses To Step Down As Protests Continue

This is Sri Lanka's most painful downturn since independence from Britain in 1948.

Sri Lanka has been plunged into political turmoil, with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa under pressure to resign as protests escalate over an economic crisis.

The island nation of 22 million people is experiencing acute shortages of food, fuel and other essentials -- along with record inflation and crippling power cuts -- which have inflicted widespread misery in the most painful downturn since independence from Britain in 1948.

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will not resign, a minister said on Wednesday, despite demonstrations against his handling of the country's worst economic crisis in decades

Apr 07, 2022 08:53 (IST) Sanath Jayasuriya praises "big brother" India for helping Sri Lanka

Former Sri Lankan cricketer Sanath Jayasuriya lauded the Indian government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sending help to the island nation as it battles the worst economic crisis since independence.

"As a neighbour and a big brother of our country, India has always helped us. We're grateful to the Indian government and PM Modi. For us, it is not easy to survive because of the current scenario. We hope to come out from this with the help of India & other countries," he said.

Apr 07, 2022 08:19 (IST) Amid the ongoing unrest in Sri Lanka owing to its economic crisis, the United States on Wednesday advised its citizens against travelling to the island nation, pointing to the fuel and medicine shortages there, besides the COVID-19 and terror threats.

"Reconsider travel to Sri Lanka due to COVID-19 and fuel and medicine shortages. Exercise increased caution in Sri Lanka due to terrorism," State Department said in its latest travel advisory which has now been placed on Level 3.