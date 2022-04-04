Sri Lanka Crisis Live Updates: Sri Lankan Cabinet Resigns Amid Worsening Economic Crisis

Sri Lanka's entire cabinet aside from President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his sibling Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned from their posts Sunday as the ruling political clan seeks to resolve a mounting economic crisis.

The South Asian nation is facing severe shortages of food, fuel and other essentials -- along with record inflation and crippling power cuts -- in its most painful downturn since independence from Britain in 1948.

President Rajapaksa declared a nationwide state of emergency late on Friday, in the face of growing public unrest. He said the decision was taken in the interests of public security, the protection of public order, and to ensure the maintenance of supplies and essential services.

Here are the LIVE updates on the Sri Lanka Crisis:

