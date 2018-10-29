Sri Lanka Caught In Power Vacuum, Says Ousted Prime Minister

Ousted Sri Lanka prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe says that is why we want parliament summoned immediately to decide who enjoys the majority.

World | | Updated: October 29, 2018 13:43 IST
Colombo: 

Ousted Sri Lanka prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said Monday that his controversial sacking has left the country in a power vacuum and demanded that parliament be allowed to end a standoff with the president.

"At the moment there is a vacuum, no one is in full charge of the country," Wickremesinghe told reporters at his official residence. 

"That is why we want parliament summoned immediately to decide who enjoys the majority. I am still the prime minister who commands that majority."

After sacking Wickremesinghe on Friday, President Maithripala Sirisena suspended parliament until November 16.



