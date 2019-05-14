Sri Lanka Government Orders Nationwide Curfew For Second Night

A nationwide curfew has been imposed for a second night running after anti-Muslim riots (File)

Sri Lanka's police declared Tuesday a nationwide curfew for a second night running, after anti-Muslim riots killed one man and left dozens of shops, homes and mosques damaged.

Police spokesman Ruwan Gunasekera said the night curfew will go into effect from 9:00 pm (15:30 GMT) while the most affected North Western Province will have a longer shutdown.

The government issued a text message to citizens announcing the curfew.

