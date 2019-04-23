Number Of Dead In Sri Lanka Blasts Rises To 310, 40 Arrested: Police

40 people were now under arrest in connection with the attacks, which Sri Lanka's government has blamed on a previously little-known local Islamist group, National Thowheeth Jama'ath.

World | | Updated: April 23, 2019 09:53 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Number Of Dead In Sri Lanka Blasts Rises To 310, 40 Arrested: Police

Sri Lankan security personnel inspect the debris of a car after it explodes. (AFP)


Colombo, Sri Lanka: 

The toll from a string of deadly suicide bomb attacks in Sri Lanka has risen to 310, with several people dying of their injuries overnight, a police spokesman said Tuesday.

Around 500 people were wounded in the blasts, Ruwan Gunasekera said in a statement.

He added that 40 people were now under arrest in connection with the attacks, which Sri Lanka's government has blamed on a previously little-known local Islamist group, National Thowheeth Jama'ath.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)


Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Sri Lanka BlastsSri Lanka

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Election 2019Phase 3 ElectionLok Sabha Election 2019Election 2019 Phase 3General ElectionAssembly ElectionsElections 2019Lok Sabha Election DatesLive NewsIPL 2019PNR StatusEntertainment NewsUpcoming MoviesIPL TicketsRealme 3 ProRedmi Y3Realme C2West Bengal ElectionsGoa Election

................................ Advertisement ................................