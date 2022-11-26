78-Year-Old 'Squid Game' Star O Yeong-su Charged With Sexual Misconduct In Korea

O Yeong-su has denied the allegations.

Award-winning 'Squid Game' actor O Yeong-su has been charged with sexual misconduct, South Korean judicial officials said on Friday. The 78-year-old, who became the first South Korean actor to win a Golden Globe award for best supporting actor in Netflix's hit series, is accused of touching a woman inappropriately in 2017.

The alleged victim filed a complaint against Mr Yeong-su in December 2021. But the case was closed in April 2022 without a charge being brought against the actor. However, as per the BBC, the authorities reopened the investigation again "at the request of the victim".

Now, Mr Yeong-su has been charged without detention. He denied the allegation when questioned by prosecutors.

In a statement, Mr Yeong-su said, "I just held her hand to guide the way around the lake". Speaking to Korean news broadcaster JTBC, he added, "I apologised because (the person) said she wouldn't make a fuss about it but it doesn't mean that I admit the charges".

Also Read | Amber Heard Tops The List Of Most Searched Celebrity On Google In 2022

Following the sexual misconduct charge, Seoul's culture ministry decided to stop broadcasting a government commercial featuring Mr Yeong-su.

As per Deadline, Mr Yeong-su has been acting for more than 50 years now, but his role in 'Squid Game' drew him global fame and acclaim. He played the oldest participant in the survival competition. The thriller series tells the story of debt-ridden people competing for a huge crash prize in a deadly series of children's games.

Meanwhile, Mr Yeong-su's other performances include the role of King Lear in the eponymous play and an appearance in the South Korean TV series 'Chocolate'.