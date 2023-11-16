SpiceJet Operates 10 Special Flights To Evacuate Thai Nationals From Israel

SpiceJet utilised its Airbus A340 aircraft for these crucial repatriation missions (Representational)

In a significant humanitarian initiative, India's low-cost carrier, SpiceJet, has successfully executed ten special flights to evacuate more than 3000 Thai nationals from war-torn Tel Aviv, Israel. The airline utilised its Airbus A340 aircraft for these crucial repatriation missions.

Conducted with precision between October 20 and 31, the special flights included routes connecting Tel Aviv to Bangkok and Tel Aviv to Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates. SpiceJet's commitment to ensuring the safe return of citizens amid challenging circumstances was evident throughout these operations.

In addition to repatriating Thai citizens, SpiceJet conducted multiple flights under "Operation Ajay," bringing Indian nationals safely back from Israel. This dual effort underscores the airline's dedication to aiding citizens in distress and fostering international cooperation during tumultuous times.

SpiceJet has participated in various repatriation missions. The airline previously played a crucial role in evacuating Indian nationals from Ukraine under "Operation Ganga" and "Operation Kaveri" from Sudan, showcasing its proactive engagement in critical situations.

A statement from SpiceJet said "The airline has actively participated in the Indian government-led repatriation efforts. The airline has consistently played a pivotal role in uniting families, transporting essential supplies during the pandemic, and contributing to operations such as 'Operation Kaveri' and 'Operation Ganga.'"

the statement said that in the face of adversity, SpiceJet's commitment to humanitarian causes remains unwavering. The airline's resilience and dedication to supporting government-led initiatives highlight its crucial role in facilitating repatriation and evacuation operations on the global stage.

