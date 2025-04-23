Speeding In A Tesla, 20-Year-China Man Kills Family Of 3, Shows No Remorse

A 20-year-old Chinese man caused a deadly accident last October 2, killing a family of three after driving recklessly following an argument with his girlfriend, South China Morning Post reported. Speeding at 129km/h in a Tesla on a in a 40km/h zone, he ignored his girlfriend's pleas to slow down, hitting a 31-year-old father, his 30-year-old wife, and their infant son, nearly one year old. Showing no remorse and joking about the deaths, Liao's actions sparked widespread online outrage.

The family was crossing the road to attend a family dinner when the accident occurred. The mother and infant died instantly, and the father died en route to the hospital. Elephant News reported that the victims' parents are now battling severe depression due to the tragedy.

"We were waiting for them to come home for dinner, but all we got was a call from the traffic police telling us they were gone. It feels like the world has collapsed around us," said Hu, who lost her son and grandson in the tragedy.

Following the accident, Liao and his family refused to apologise. Liao's father even threatened the victims' family, stating, “My son killing your son was an act of God; you suing my son is a man-made disaster!” Hu reported that Liao displayed no compassion at the scene of the tragedy.

She said, "The scene was blood-soaked, yet he was chatting, joking, and laughing about my baby. Does he have any humanity?"

The victims' family rejected an offer of 800,000 yuan (approximately $110,000) in compensation from Liao's family. They also declined a proposal that Liao would care for the victims' elderly parents after his release from prison.

"What use is the money when two generations of my family are gone? How could he even suggest such a thing? Why would we allow the murderer who destroyed our family to take care of us?: Hu asked.

During the trial, Hu demanded the harshest punishment for Liao, even calling for the death penalty. Hu stated, "This man is only 20 years old, but he is already so cruel! One life for three lives, that is the only justice."

Liao's lack of remorse and his family's refusal to apologise have sparked widespread public outrage. One user wrote, "This is just too heartbreaking to watch. I hope this grieving mother can stay strong and see justice served, so that the ‘monster' gets what he deserves."

Another said, "This was intentional murder. He must pay with his life."