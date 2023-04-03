Spectacular Video Shows Thunderbolt Striking New York's One World Trade Center

The breathtaking footage was captured on Saturday when the city got hit by a strong thunderstorm

A stunning video of lightning striking New York's towering One World Trade Center has surfaced on social media. The breathtaking footage was captured on Saturday when the city got hit by a strong thunderstorm.

New York-based Photographer Max Guliana was lucky enough to capture the exact moment when lightning bolts hit the 546-metre-tall structure on Saturday night. The video shows how the thunderbolt comes in contact with the tip of the skyscraper.

Mr Guliana shared the video on Twitter and captioned it, "Tonight's lightning storm over One World Trade."

Watch the video here:

Tonight's lightning storm over One World Trade #NYCpic.twitter.com/qDrSDRWK2X — Max Guliani (@maximusupinNYc) April 2, 2023

The video has amassed more than 39 lakh views, more than 22,000 likes and close to 6000 retweets so far.

Reacting to the video, one user wrote, ''This is absolutely incredible.'' Another commented, ''How something can be so beautiful & so deadly at the same time is a mystery to me.'' A third said, ''Is it my imagination or when I slow down the video - it looks as if the lighting is coming from the World Trade Center . Not coming down to it from the clouds but going up.''

A fourth added, ''Whoa! That's quite a lightning rod!''

Many others also shared pictures and videos of the thunderstorm: