Spanish Tourist, 22, Gored To Death While Bathing Elephant At Thai Sanctuary

A 22-year-old Spanish tourist died in Thailand after being attacked by an elephant while bathing the animal at an elephant care centre. Blanca Ojanguren Garcia, a resident of Valladolid in northwest Spain, was bathing an elephant at Koh Yao Elephant Care on Friday, January 3, when the animal pierced her with its tusk, Spanish outlets El Mundo and El Pais reported. She died later of her injuries. At the time, Ms Garcia was visiting the island of Yao Yai in southwestern Thailand with her boyfriend. Authorities have not yet released details on the extent of her injuries or whether her boyfriend was also harmed.

Ms Garcia was a fifth-year student at the University of Navarra in Pamplona, Spain, pursuing a degree in Law and International Relations. As part of her studies, she was participating in a university exchange program in Taiwan. The university has issued a statement expressing its deep sorrow over her tragic death, offering condolences to her family and requesting prayers for her soul.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Spanish Embassy confirmed Blanca's death and said it is assisting her relatives, who are thought to live in Valladolid. "We can confirm the tragic death in an accident of a Spanish tourist. The Spanish Consulate in Bangkok is in contact with the victim's relatives and is offering all the necessary consular assistance, as is normal in these types of circumstances," the statement said.

According to experts, the elephant's attack may have been triggered by stress caused by living and interacting with tourists outside of its natural ecosystem, as reported by newspaper Clarin. In Thailand, washing and bathing with elephants are common tourist activities, which can potentially disrupt the animals' natural behaviour and cause them undue stress.

Elephants in Thailand

Thailand is home to a significant population of elephants, with the Department of National Parks estimating that over 4,000 wild elephants reside in its sanctuaries, parks, and nature reserves. Additionally, there are around 4,000 domesticated elephants, primarily used in tourist shows.

However, the treatment of these domesticated elephants is a concern. The World Animal Protection Organization estimates that 2,798 elephants are held in tourism venues across Thailand, often kept in isolation and forced to perform unnatural tricks and activities. The organization has also reported that trainers frequently employ cruel, punishment-based training methods, including physical abuse with sticks or sharp metal objects.

Notably, Thailand has made significant efforts to protect its elephant population. The country has established protected areas, such as the Western Forest Complex, which provides a habitat for a significant number of wild elephants. Further, Thailand has implemented laws, including the Elephant Ivory Tusks Act and the Wildlife Conservation and Protection Act, to safeguard elephant welfare and prevent exploitation.

Human-elephant conflicts have been escalating in Thailand, particularly since 2000. According to data from the Thai department of national parks, there have been at least 227 deaths caused by wild elephant attacks in the past 12 years, including 39 fatalities in 2024.