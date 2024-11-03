Advertisement

Spain's King And PM Attacked With Mud During Visit To Flood Hit Valencia

King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia were struck in the face and clothes by mud as the composed couple tried to talk to angry locals shouting "murderers" at the officials accompanying them to the badly affected town of Paiporta.

Paiporta:

Spain's king and queen cut short their visit to a flood-hit town on Sunday after an angry crowd pelted them with mud, according to AFP reporters at the scene.

