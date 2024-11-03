Spain's King And PM Attacked With Mud During Visit To Flood Hit Valencia

Spain's king and queen cut short their visit to a flood-hit town on Sunday after an angry crowd pelted them with mud, according to AFP reporters at the scene.

King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia were struck in the face and clothes by mud as the composed couple tried to talk to angry locals shouting "murderers" and other insults at the officials accompanying them to the badly affected town of Paiporta.

The crowd's ire appeared to be directed mostly at Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and the head of the Valencia region, Carlos Mazon.

