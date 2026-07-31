Spain Sends Divers, Drones and Police to Tackle Ceuta Migration Crisis

Spain is sending dozens more police to its Ceuta enclave in Morocco, as it faces an unprecedented migration crisis there with some 40,000 arrivals in just a few days, according to its interior ministry Friday.

The security reinforcements to be despatched in the next hours include eight divers, a boat and drones, the ministry said.

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