Spain Sends Divers, Drones and Police to Tackle Ceuta Migration Crisis

Spain's Ceuta enclave faces an unprecedented migration crisis. (Representational)
- Spain is sending more police to Ceuta amid a migration crisis with 40,000 arrivals
- The crisis in Ceuta is described as unprecedented by the Spanish interior ministry
- Security reinforcements include eight divers, a boat, and drones for enhanced control
Spain is sending dozens more police to its Ceuta enclave in Morocco, as it faces an unprecedented migration crisis there with some 40,000 arrivals in just a few days, according to its interior ministry Friday.
The security reinforcements to be despatched in the next hours include eight divers, a boat and drones, the ministry said.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
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