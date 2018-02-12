SpaceX Plans To Launch Satellite For Low-Cost Internet: Report

The prototype spacecraft, known as Microsat 2a and 2b, are reportedly to be included as secondary payloads on a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California, Geekwire.com reported late on Sunday.
The primary payload is a 3,000-pound Spanish radar observation satellite called Paz.
"Static fire test of Falcon 9 complete -- targeting February 17 launch of Paz from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California," SpaceX tweeted on Sunday.
According to a report at Nasaspaceflight.com, the Paz satellite - named after the Spanish word for "peace" - will be launched into a 514 km circular orbit. It was built by Airbus for the Spanish company hisdeSAT, and will be used for military and civilian purposes.