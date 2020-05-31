SpaceX Craft With NASA Astronauts Docks With International Space Station

"Soft capture," the moment when the spacecraft makes first contact and latching with the target vehicle, occurred at 10:16 am Eastern Time.

Washington:

A SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule carrying two NASA astronauts docked on Sunday with the International Space Station.

