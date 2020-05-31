SpaceX Craft With NASA Astronauts Docks With International Space Station

SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule docked International Space Station

A SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule carrying two NASA astronauts docked on Sunday with the International Space Station.

"Soft capture," the moment when the spacecraft makes first contact and latching with the target vehicle, occurred at 10:16 am Eastern Time.

Docking confirmed – Crew Dragon has arrived at the @space_station! pic.twitter.com/KiKBpZ8R2H — SpaceX (@SpaceX) May 31, 2020

