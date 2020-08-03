SpaceX Capsule With NASA Astronauts Splashdown In Gulf Of Mexico

It was the first water landing for a US spacecraft since the Apollo-Soyuz mission of 1975. (File)

SpaceX Crew Dragon Endeavour splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico Sunday afternoon on time after re-entering the Earth's atmosphere and deploying its parachutes without any glitches.

Pilot Doug Hurley, one of the two astronauts on board, said: "It's truly our honor and privilege" as radio communications became choppy and cut out.

