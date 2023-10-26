South Korean Man, 82, Dies Of Heart Attack After Choking On 'Live Octopus' Dish

Sannakji has also been described as among the world's most dangerous foods

An elderly man in South Korea died of a heart attack after choking on a ''live octopus'' dish, that is served as a local delicacy, the Independent reported. The incident happened on Monday in South Korea's southern city of Gwangju when the 82-year-old man was relishing the delicacy. Notably, the dish named Sannakji comprises octopus seasoned with salt and sesame oil and served while the tentacle pieces are often still twitching or squirming.

However, when a sannakji became stuck in the man's throat, fire station authorities in Gwangju were promptly alerted. When first responders arrived at the scene, they found the man in a state of cardiac arrest while choking. They initiated CPR (Cardiopulmonary resuscitation) but were unable to save him.

He was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

This is not the first time such a death has occurred from the consumption of live octopus.

As per the Korea Herald, three died of asphyxiation from eating live octopus between 2007 and 2012, two others died in 2013 and a man in his 70s died in 2019.

Though the dish's name translates to 'live octopus', the octopus is actually killed before serving, with its tentacles cut into portions, CNN reported. But it is served immediately after slicing, resulting in active nerve activity in the tentacles. That's why the tentacles continue to wriggle on the plate for some time, causing it to appear alive.

Sannakji has also been described as among the world's most dangerous foods, alongside the likes of poisonous pufferfish and bullfrogs.

Despite the risks, the dish is hugely popular in the country and many YouTubers and content creators are often seen sharing videos of themselves trying the dish.

People are advised to cut it into smaller pieces and chew thoroughly before swallowing. They should also refrain from consuming alcohol while trying the dish as intoxication might increase the likelihood of choking.

Sannakji shot to global fame, after an iconic scene from the 2003 South Korean movie 'Oldboy' showed actor Choi Min-sik's character devouring a wriggling octopus alive at a sushi bar.