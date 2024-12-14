South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol Impeached Over Failed Martial Law Bid

South Korean lawmakers impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol over martial law bid, suspending him from office after the declaration of martial law caused mass outrage and resulted in constitutional crisis.

Lawmakers voted on a motion to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol, as a parliament livestream showed.

204 lawmakers in the 300-member house voted in favour of the motion, while 85 voted against.

Under the constitution, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo will be the interim leader.

It will now be decided by the Constitutional Court on whether to reinstate or remove him. This could take up to six months.

On December 3rd, when the martial law was declared by President Yoon Suk Yeol, soldiers were sent to the National Assembly and the officer who led the soldiers said that they were ordered to forcibly remove lawmakers so they wouldn't be able to reach the 150 votes they needed to overturn the law.

Yoon had declared martial law accusing the opposition of paralysing the government. However, the declaration was voted down and the law rescinded within hours of its imposition.

Last Saturday, Yoon survived an impeachment motion after People Power Party lawmakers boycotted a floor vote but on Saturday some members of his own party helped pass the motion to impeach.

There has not been any immediate reaction from the Yoon, though he was watching the vote from his residence in Seoul as per KBS, the national broadcaster.

Park Chan-dae, the floor leader of the opposition Democratic Party, said, "This is a victory for the South Korean people and for democracy."

Yoon also faces criminal investigations because of his decision to impose the martial law.