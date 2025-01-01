Will Execute Ex-President's Arrest Warrant Within Deadline: S. Korea Probe Team

Seoul, South Korea:
The warrant will be executed "within the deadline," said Oh Dong-woon, chief of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials. "We aim for a smooth process without major disturbances, but we are also coordinating to
South Korean investigators said Wednesday that they would execute their arrest warrant for Yoon Suk Yeol over his declaration of martial law within a January 6 deadline, as the impeached leader's supporters rallied outside his residence.
