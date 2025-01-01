Advertisement

Will Execute Ex-President's Arrest Warrant Within Deadline: S. Korea Probe Team

Seoul, South Korea:

South Korean investigators said Wednesday that they would execute their arrest warrant for Yoon Suk Yeol over his declaration of martial law within a January 6 deadline, as the impeached leader's supporters rallied outside his residence.

The warrant will be executed "within the deadline," said Oh Dong-woon, chief of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials. "We aim for a smooth process without major disturbances, but we are also coordinating to 
 

