South Korea's Yoon Suk-yeol has vowed to get tough with Pyongyang. (File)

Yoon Suk-yeol was sworn in as South Korean president Tuesday in a huge ceremony at Seoul's National Assembly, taking office at a time of high tensions with the nuclear-armed North Korea.

"I solemnly swear before the people that I will faithfully perform the duties of the president," said Yoon Suk-yeol, a hawkish conservative who has vowed to get tough with Pyongyang.

