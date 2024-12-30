"Where Am I? What Happened": Survivor Of Korea Plane Crash That Killed 179

Two flight attendants were the lone survivors of the plane crash in South Korea that killed 179 out of 181 people on board. The Jeju Air flight had taken off from Bangkok and was attempting to land at Muan International Airport, 290 kilometres south of Seoul. The crash triggered a massive rescue operation, with emergency teams combing through the debris for hours.

The survivors, identified as 32-year-old Lee and 25-year-old Kwon, were pulled from the tail section of the charred aircraft, their recollections of the event shrouded in shock and confusion.

Lee, stationed at the rear of the aircraft to assist passengers during landing, repeatedly asked, "What happened?" and "Why am I here?" when questioned by doctors at Mokpo Korean Hospital, according to a report by Korean Times.

Hospital staff described Lee as appearing dazed and unable to describe his injuries, suggesting that shock had taken a firm hold.

"It seems she was in a near-panic state, possibly worried about the safety of the plane and passengers," the hospital official said, as quoted by Korean Times. Lee sustained a fractured left shoulder and head injuries but remained conscious. She was later transferred to a Seoul hospital at her family's request.

Kwon, the second survivor, is being treated at Mokpo Central Hospital. Like Lee, she has no memory of the crash. She suffered a scalp laceration, a fractured ankle, and abdominal pain, with medical staff continuing to assess her injuries. "While her life is not in danger, the trauma and injuries are significant," said a hospital representative.

Preliminary investigations suggest the crash occurred due to a landing gear malfunction. The plane skidded off the runway, crashing into a concrete fence before erupting in flames. Emergency responders recovered 179 fatalities from the wreckage, leaving the two flight attendants as the only survivors.

Investigators have recovered the plane's black boxes. Aviation experts have pointed to potential maintenance failures or human error, but officials remain tight-lipped pending a detailed analysis of the black box data.

The crash comes at a time of unprecedented political chaos in South Korea. President Yoon Suk Yeol is under investigation for his controversial declaration of martial law earlier this month. Yoon, stripped of his presidential duties by parliament, faces criminal charges of insurrection, which could lead to life imprisonment or the death penalty. His arrest is being sought after he repeatedly refused to cooperate with investigators.

Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok, now acting president after Yoon's impeachment and the subsequent dismissal of his replacement, Han Duck-soo, finds himself managing the fallout of both a political and humanitarian crisis.

