Exiled Iran Prince Reza Pahlavi Backs Noble Prize Winner To Lead Justice Panel

The exiled son of Iran's last shah announced a new committee on Monday to lay the groundwork for a future truth commission in Iran and named a Nobel Peace Prize winner to lead it.

US-based Reza Pahlavi, who wields influence among the Iranians living overseas but holds no official position, said that the transitional justice committee would draft "regulations for a truth-finding commission and court."

According to the former crown prince, the team would seek justice for "victims of injustice, torture and repression by the Islamic Republic."

He wrote on X that Nobel laureate Shirin Ebadi would lead the committee of "experienced Iranian experts spanning four different generations."

He also named Dutch Iranian law professor Afshin Ellian, activist Iraj Mesdaghi and doctor Leila Bahmani as members.

Pahlavi leads one of several opposition movements based outside of Iran. His prominence grew after he encouraged protests in January against Iran's clerical system, with some demonstrators calling for a return of the deposed monarchy.

Iran's supreme leader since 1989, Ali Khamenei, was killed when the United States and Israel launched air strikes on the Islamic republic on February 28.

His son, Mojtaba, was named his successor a week later.

Ebadi, a lawyer, former judge and the 2003 Nobel Peace Prize winner, created the nonprofit Defenders of Human Rights Center and lives in exile in London.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)