Advertisement

"Someone Made A Big Mistake": Marco Rubio On Journalist Added To Yemen Chat

"Obviously, someone made a mistake -- someone made a big mistake -- and added a journalist. Nothing against journalists, but you ain't supposed to be on that thing," Rubio told a news conference in Jamaica.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
"Someone Made A Big Mistake": Marco Rubio On Journalist Added To Yemen Chat
Marco Rubio said that inclusion of a journalist in group chat on strikes on Yemen was a "big mistake".
Kingston:

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Wednesday that the inclusion of a journalist in group chat on military strikes on Yemen was a "big mistake" and expected changes, while highlighting his own limited role.

"Obviously, someone made a mistake -- someone made a big mistake -- and added a journalist. Nothing against journalists, but you ain't supposed to be on that thing," Rubio told a news conference in Jamaica.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Yemen Chat Leak Case, Marco Rubio, United States
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now