"Someone Made A Big Mistake": Marco Rubio On Journalist Added To Yemen Chat

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Wednesday that the inclusion of a journalist in group chat on military strikes on Yemen was a "big mistake" and expected changes, while highlighting his own limited role.

"Obviously, someone made a mistake -- someone made a big mistake -- and added a journalist. Nothing against journalists, but you ain't supposed to be on that thing," Rubio told a news conference in Jamaica.

