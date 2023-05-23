Sister Nivedita's Statue To Be Unveiled In UK's Wimbledon On July 1

She had played a pivotal role in ushering in women's education

A statue commemorating Sister Nivedita, the Irish-born educator and advocate of India's nationalism also known to be a close disciple of Swami Vivekananda, will be unveiled on July 1 at Wimbledon, a spokesperson of Sister Nivedita Celebrations Committee said Monday.

The bronze statue, standing at a height of 6.2 ft above an octagonal plinth, was designed by Swami Vishwamayanandaji, the secretary of Ramakrishna Mission Ashrama of Sargachhi.

It was fabricated and cast in India by artiste Nirjan De, Sarada Sarkar of the Sister Nivedita Celebrations Committee said in a statement from the UK.

"The formal inauguration of the statue will take place on July 1, 2023 .... This statue will not only commemorate Sister Nivedita's extraordinary life and work but will also foster stronger ties between the UK and India," she said.

The statue will stand as a testament to sister Nivedita's remarkable contribution and will serve as an inspiration for generations to come, she said.

Sister Nivedita, born Margaret Elizabeth Noble (1867-1911), had founded a school in Wimbledon before dedicating her life to the service of people in India at the behest of her spiritual guru Swami Vivekananda.

She had played a pivotal role in ushering in women's education and was actively involved in the nationalist movement in India.

"This statue will be located prominently in front of Richard's Lodge High School for Girls, paying tribute to Sister Nivedita's legacy as a strong and independent educator of women. The statue will face southeast, towards Bengal, symbolizing the connection between the two regions.

Earlier, a half-bust statue of Sister Nivedita had been installed at her family cemetery at Great Torrington in Devonshire in the UK.

Sarkar said the project was made possible through a successful crowdfunding campaign by Sister Nivedita Celebrations Committee in the UK. The London Borough of Merton provided the essential support, Marcus Beale Architects, in collaboration with LB Merton, oversaw the selection of the location, obtained the necessary consent, and directed the installation carried out by F M Conway.

"The generous donation of the statue and plinth came from Ramakrishna Vivekananda Kendra, Bidhan Nagar and Chanchal Dey and Satyajit Chakrabarty of the University of Engineering and Management in Kolkata," she said.