Singer Liam Payne Was Struggling With Sexuality, Forced His Ex To Abort: Report

Four months after One Direction star Liam Payne's death, his ex-fiancee, Maya Henry, has revealed that the singer struggled with his sexuality and forced her to terminate pregnancy.

When Maya learned of her pregnancy in 2020, Liam allegedly gave her an ultimatum to either terminate the pregnancy and stay with him or raise the child alone without his involvement, Rolling Stone reported.

This came as a surprise to Maya, particularly after Liam had earlier expressed a desire to start a family, and they had been trying for a child. Ultimately, Maya agreed to terminate the pregnancy.

She also mentioned experiencing complications after the abortion and having to go to the hospital alone.

She revealed details about their tumultuous relationship, claiming Liam had allegedly chased her with an axe and pushed her down a flight of stairs.

It was also reported that Liam sent sexual messages to other men during their on-and-off relationship between 2018 and 2022, which Maya discovered after the conversations were accidentally broadcast on their TV. This led to the end of their relationship in 2022.

She said that although Liam loved her deeply, his behaviour hurt her in ways she struggled to understand. Maya said that the pain lingered even after their breakup and admitted that she ignored "red flags," putting herself in "unsafe and harmful" situations.

Liam had "sent unsolicited and disturbing images and videos" to Maya and her family, according to the same report. She also reported receiving concerning messages from a stranger about Liam's behaviour.

The singer died on October16 last year, after falling in what appeared to be an attempt to escape from his hotel room in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Authorities reported that he was intoxicated at the time with a dangerous mix of drugs, including crack and "pink cocaine," which is a combination of ketamine and other substances.