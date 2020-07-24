Singaporean Pleads Guilty In US To Working For Chinese Intelligence

Jun Wei Yeo entered his plea in Washington court to one charge of operating illegally as a foreign agent.

A Singaporean pleaded guilty Friday to using his political consultancy in the United States as a front to collect information for Chinese intelligence, the US Justice Department announced.

Jun Wei Yeo, also known as Dickson Yeo, entered his plea in federal court in Washington to one charge of operating illegally as a foreign agent.

Yeo was "using career networking sites and a false consulting firm to lure Americans who might be of interest to the Chinese government," said Assistant Attorney General John Demers in a statement

