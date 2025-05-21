Singapore PM Unveils New Cabinet After Landslide Election

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. PM Lawrence Wong unveiled his cabinet, retaining his finance minister role. Wong is the second non-Lee family member to lead Singapore in 60 years. Chan Chun Sing was appointed defence minister, replacing retired Ng Eng Hen.

Singapore's newly elected Prime Minister Lawrence Wong unveiled his cabinet on Wednesday, retaining his post as finance minister and appointing an ex-army general as defence chief.

Wong became only the second non-member of the influential Lee family to lead Singapore in nearly 60 years when he brought the People's Action Party (PAP) to a landslide victory on May 3.

The new cabinet, which saw several ministers take on new duties while keeping their old posts, comes as the trade-oriented nation faces uncertainty over US President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs.

"With your strong support, I have done my utmost to assemble the strongest team I could for Singapore," Wong told local media.

Wong, a Singapore- and US-trained economist, kept his position as finance minister, a key post in the wealthy global financial hub.

Former army chief and major general Chan Chun Sing was named defence minister to replace Ng Eng Hen, who retired.

Chan will host global defence ministers at the Shangri-La Dialogue security forum in Singapore from May 30 to June 1.

Vivian Balakrishnan remained as foreign minister.

K. Shanmugam took on a new role as coordinating minister for national security, in addition to remaining home affairs minister.

And Gan Kim Yong became the sole deputy prime minister in addition to remaining as trade and industry chief. Singapore previously had two deputy prime ministers.

Eugene Tan, an associate professor of law at the Singapore Management University, said the new cabinet "has its accent on continuity rather than change".

"It is about ensuring momentum in his government in the wake of a strong election performance and outcome," he added.

Popular after leading Singapore's Covid task force, 52-year-old Wong took over last year from his predecessor Lee Hsien Loong, the son of Singapore's late founding premier Lee Kuan Yew.

Wong's PAP won all but 10 of the 97 contested seats on May 3. It also got a 65.57 percent share of the popular vote, up from 61.24 percent in 2020.

He and his cabinet will be sworn in on Friday.



